Xiaomi 14 Launch Date: Features, Price, Specifications, and Other Details

According to several reports, Xiaomi 14 series will hit the markets shortly. Although, the company has not revealed the exact launch date and time of Xiaomi 14, it is expected that the smartphone will arrive in Chinese markets on Friday, 27 October 2023. As per online leaks, Xiaomi 14 will be available for sale from 31 October. Two handsets - Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are anticipated to be launched under the Xiaomi 14 line up. The upcoming Xiaomi 14 series will be available in the smartphone market as a successor to the Xiaomi 13 series.
The features and specifications of Xiaomi 14 series are still under the wraps. However, the internet is flooded with leaked and rumoured features of both Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. Let us read some of the expected features and specs of the forthcoming Xiaomi 14 series.
Xiaomi 14 Launch Date
The expected launch date of Xiaomi 14 is Friday, 27 October 2023.
Xiaomi 14 Sale Date
If online leaks and rumours are to be believed, Xiaomi 14 will be available for sale from 31 October 2023.
Xiaomi 14 Price
According to online leaks, the price of of different storage variants of Xiaomi 14 include the following:
Rs 45,821 (12GB/256GB)
Rs 49,244 (12GB/512GB)
Rs 52,681 (16GB/512GB)
Rs 57,254 (16GB/1TB)
Xiaomi 14: Features and Specifications (Leaked)
Following is the list of rumoured features and specifications of Xiaomi 14.
A 6.44-inch C8 OLED 12-bit display with 1.5K resolution.
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4 storage.
A 4,600mAh battery with 90W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging.
Dual-stereo speakers.
IP68-certified body.
For optics, the smartphone includes a large square camera module housing three Leica-branded sensors, comprising comprise a 50MP OV50H main lens paired with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto unit.
VC liquid cooling system for heat dissipation.
(Source: gizmochina.com)
Xiaomi 14 Pro: Features and Specifications (Leaked)
According to OnLeaks, following are the features and specifications of Xiaomi 14 Pro.
The device will have a thickness of 8.7mm.
A small punch hole at the center for selfie camera.
A large camera module at the rear side for optics along with sensors.
The handset will possess a thin metal frame.
Right side of the phone will have a volume rocker button and power button.
Connectivity options include a USB-C port, sim slot, and a microphone slot.
The device will have two speakers. One at the bottom and other at the top.
