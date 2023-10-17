Xiaomi 14 Launch Date: Features, Price, Specifications, and Other Details

According to several reports, Xiaomi 14 series will hit the markets shortly. Although, the company has not revealed the exact launch date and time of Xiaomi 14, it is expected that the smartphone will arrive in Chinese markets on Friday, 27 October 2023. As per online leaks, Xiaomi 14 will be available for sale from 31 October. Two handsets - Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are anticipated to be launched under the Xiaomi 14 line up. The upcoming Xiaomi 14 series will be available in the smartphone market as a successor to the Xiaomi 13 series.

The features and specifications of Xiaomi 14 series are still under the wraps. However, the internet is flooded with leaked and rumoured features of both Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. Let us read some of the expected features and specs of the forthcoming Xiaomi 14 series.