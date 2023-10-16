OnePlus Open India Launch on 19 October: Leaked Specifications and Price Here

The OnePlus Open is set to make its debut in India on 19 October, as per the latest official details. Interested buyers are requested to stay alert if they want to know the official price, specifications, design, and other details after the launch of the device in the country. One should note that many details about the OnePlus Open device are leaked ahead of the launch date. However, it is important to remember that the specifications available online are rumours.
The popular company has not revealed any details about the OnePlus Open as of yet. The official specifications and features will be announced during the launch event on 19 October. Interested buyers should know the launch date and time if they want to know the official features. We have important updates about the device for our readers.
Read till the end to know the leaked specifications, price range, and availability of the OnePlus Open, which will be revealed in India soon. You can verify these details later on when the official launch takes place.
OnePlus Open Launch in India: Rumoured Price
Tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed on Twitter that the OnePlus Open foldable phone is expected to be priced at Rs 1,39,999. However, this is not the official pricing so interested buyers should wait for the announcements by the company.
Various rumours online suggest that the upcoming foldable phone will go on sale on 27 October. The official sale date will be announced later.
OnePlus Open in India: Leaked specifications
The OnePlus Open is expected to flaunt a dual-display setup. The inner AMOLED display is likely to be 7.8 inches in size. The panel is expected to support a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The outer AMOLED display is likely to be 6.31 inches coupled with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz refresh rate.
The upcoming OnePlus foldable phone is expected to run on the old Android 13 OS. This feature is not yet confirmed so you should wait for the company to officially talk about it.
The OnePlus Open is tipped to gain power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It might be available with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
The teasers posted online suggest that the foldable phone will have an Alert Slider. It might also be equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 64-megapixel periscope lens.
These are all the rumoured features. The official specifications will be revealed during the launch event.
