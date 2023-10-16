OnePlus Open India Launch on 19 October: Leaked Specifications and Price Here

The OnePlus Open is set to make its debut in India on 19 October, as per the latest official details. Interested buyers are requested to stay alert if they want to know the official price, specifications, design, and other details after the launch of the device in the country. One should note that many details about the OnePlus Open device are leaked ahead of the launch date. However, it is important to remember that the specifications available online are rumours.

The popular company has not revealed any details about the OnePlus Open as of yet. The official specifications and features will be announced during the launch event on 19 October. Interested buyers should know the launch date and time if they want to know the official features. We have important updates about the device for our readers.