WhatsApp To Allow High-Quality Video Sharing Soon; Check the Latest Details Here

WhatsApp is among the most famous instant messaging apps in many countries. This messaging platform is known for introducing new features and updates for its new users. Users can enjoy better messaging experiences after the updates are introduced. We are hearing of another new WhatsApp update which will allow users to send high-quality videos without any problem to friends and family.
WhatsApp is widely used for sending photos and videos to other contacts. Users often complain that the quality of videos and pictures suffers due to data compression when shared via WhatsApp. Various media reports suggest that the messaging platform is working on allowing high-quality video sharing so users do not face any problems. You must note the latest details.
Here are all the latest details you should know about video sharing on WhatsApp if you are someone who also has complaints about the quality. Read till the end to know the updates.
High Quality Videos on WhatsApp: Important Details
As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is trying out a new feature that would allow people to send high quality videos to friends and family via the app.
Recently, the messaging platform allowed users to send high-resolution photos with improved quality. Now, it is reported to work on the videos so users can share them through the app without compromising on the quality.
It is said that WhatsApp is improving its drawing editor so that users can send high-quality videos. This is the latest detail we have for now and more updates will be available once the feature starts rolling out.
According to the details available online, the video resolution will be retained but some compression will take place. Therefore, the video will not have their original quality while sharing but they will still be better than before.
To try out the feature, users have to click on the option that says "high quality" if they want to share a video. It is important to note that the update is being rolled out to a few users.
One will get to know all the details once the update is available to everyone so it is important to have the latest version of the messaging app.
