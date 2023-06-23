WhatsApp May Soon Release a 'Message Pin Duration' Feature: Check Details Here

The Meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature called 'Message pin duration.' This feature will allow users to choose a time duration for which messages will stay within chats and groups. Currently, the WhatsApp Message Pin Duration feature is under development and is not available to be released for the beta testers.

With this feature, the users will be able to pin any message within an individual chat or group for a certain time frame making it easy for them to use it for reference in the future without scrolling through the entire conversations.