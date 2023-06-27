WhatsApp Featuring Darker Top App Bar In Android Beta; Details Here

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is now working on a darker top app bar for its Android beta version. This change has been made to provide users with a different visual experience while using the app. The app has introduced a darker theme based on grayscale and the color black to offer improved performance and a more visually pleasing experience. this difference will be experienced particularly on advanced mobile phones equipped with AMOLED screens.

According to WABetainfo, the majority of users are appreciating this change though some users believe that WhatsApp should introduce a completely new dark theme for the Android app similar to the one available on WhatsApp for iOS. The development of the darker top app bar is in progress and will be released for beta testers in a future update of the app.