WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: Methods To Read Messages Secretly; Check the Details

WhatsApp is an extremely popular messaging platform that allows users to connect with their friends and family across the globe. It is one of the most famous messaging apps because WhatsApp is user-friendly and secure. It respects your privacy and introduces new updates for a better experience. While you should always respect others' privacy, there can be situations when you want to read messages secretly. There can be times when you want to read a message and reply later but you do not want the sender to know.
We will help you explore the different methods through which you can read a message on WhatsApp discreetly. These methods will help you read the message without making a blue tick. Stay tuned till the end to know the tips and tricks of the popular messaging platform that we use.
Here are two ways by which you can read a message on WhatsApp without alerting the sender. Use any of the methods according to your convenience whenever you are in need.
WhatsApp Tips: How to Disable Read Receipts
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to disable the "Read Receipts" option on WhatsApp. Disabling this option will allow you to read messages secretly:
Open WhatsApp on your mobile.
Go to your Settings.
Click on "Account" and tap on the option that says "Privacy".
Go to the "Read Receipts" option and disable it.
It is important to note that once you disable this option, neither can you check if others have read your message nor will the sender know that you have read their message.
WhatsApp Tips: How to Read Messages Secretly on Airplane Mode
Here are the easy steps you must follow to read messages on WhatsApp in Airplane mode without letting the sender know. Follow the steps:
Enable Airplane mode on your mobile.
Open WhatsApp and read the message.
Close the app and completely exit it.
Disable Airplane mode once you are done.
The sender will not know whether you have read their message.
One should note that you must not enable Airplane mode while texting somebody as that will not allow you to receive texts until the network returns.
Follow these two methods whenever you wish to read messages discreetly. Also, remember to use them responsibly without harming others.
