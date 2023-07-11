WhatsApp is Releasing a Phone Number Privacy Feature for Communities: Details

The Meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called 'Phone Number Privacy' for communities. Currently, the feature may not be available to all the users, however, soon everyone using the application can take advantage of this new update.
WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.19 and WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.14.0.70 have been found compatible for the new WhatsApp's phone number privacy feature, and some users may get this feature on the latest update of the application.
What Is WhatsApp's Phone Number Privacy Feature and How To Use It?
The WhatsApp's phone number privacy feature has been designed to add extra layer of privacy while using the application. This feature ensures that only specific people see a contact number in a community group while others are restricted.
Previously, the community participants list was already hidden but if any community participant wishes to react on a message, his/her number will be revealed in the community group. WhatsApp's new phone number privacy feature allows users to react on a community message while keeping their contact hidden.
The new option located in the community announcement group info called "phone number privacy" prompts an alert by informing users that their phone number is only visible to community admins and other people who have saved them as a contact. This feature will hide your phone number so all other participants won’t be able to see your full phone number in the conversation. Note that this feature is limited to community members and the community admin’s phone number is always visible, reports Wabetainfo.
The Wabetainfo says." This feature introduces a major advantage in terms of privacy: users will be able to interact with the community announcement group in complete anonymity, for example, by adding a reaction to a message. In this situation, the full phone number won’t be visible.
If a community group participant wishes to text someone whose contact is hidden, a request will be sent to the message recipient and he/she can accept the request and share the phone number. It is likely that in future, the WhatsApp phone number privacy feature will be applicable to other WhatsApp groups as well.
