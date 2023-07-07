WhatsApp Allows Users To Transfer Chats Without a Backup: Follow Below Steps

The meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp has now made it easy for users to transfer WhatsApp chats from an old to a new phone without requiring a backup on cloud.
Earlier, users must have a backup in cloud to get the chats backed up safely without losing the data. Now, the new in-app feature of WhatsApp supports transfer of chats between two smartphones running on the same operating system without depending upon the cloud backup services.
If you want to move your WhatsApp chats to a new phone, you can now do it more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices, Mark Zuckerberg tweeted.
Let us check out the steps below to easily transfer the WhatsApp chats from smartphone to another.
How To Transfer WhatsApp Chats Without Backup?
Open the WhatsApp application.
Navigate to the top right corner of the app and go to the settings.
Within the settings, go to the 'Chats' section using the drop down menu.
Now click on the 'Transfer Chats' option.
Read the instruction and hit the Start option.
You will be asked to connect near by Wi-Fi devices. Grant the permission.
Turn on the location.
You will be asked to scan the QR code.
Scan the QR code from your old phone on the new handset. Keep in mind that in order for method to function, your previous phone must first be opened with the 'Transfer Chat' QR code scanner. Now follow the below steps.
According to an official statement released by WhatsApp, "The new process has the potential to be a lot quicker and easier than the existing cloud-based alternative, which involves backing up a history of your chats to iCloud or Google Drive and then downloading it to a new device. And it handily avoids any cloud storage limits you might run into if your chat and media backup is, for example, larger than the 5GB of free storage included with every iCloud account."
Install WhatsApp application on your new phone.
Register using the same mobile number as on the old device.
Verify the number using a six digit verification code that you will get on your old smartphone.
Click on the option that reads as "Transfer chat history from old phone."
Turn on the Wi-Fi and location on your new phone.
A QR code will appear on the screen of the new smartphone.
Scan the code using your old device and hit the 'Accept' option to connect the old and new phone.
The chat transfer process will start. Stay on the transfer screen and do not cancel until it is done.
Once the transfer is complete, click on the Next option and start using the WhatsApp on your new phone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)