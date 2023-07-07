WhatsApp Allows Users To Transfer Chats Without a Backup: Follow Below Steps

The meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp has now made it easy for users to transfer WhatsApp chats from an old to a new phone without requiring a backup on cloud.

Earlier, users must have a backup in cloud to get the chats backed up safely without losing the data. Now, the new in-app feature of WhatsApp supports transfer of chats between two smartphones running on the same operating system without depending upon the cloud backup services.

If you want to move your WhatsApp chats to a new phone, you can now do it more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices, Mark Zuckerberg tweeted.

Let us check out the steps below to easily transfer the WhatsApp chats from smartphone to another.