WhatsApp Desktop Update: View Once Feature for Media Files Rolling Out; Details

WhatsApp is now working on reintroducing the ability for its desktop users to share "view once" videos with contacts. Last year, the popular Meta-owned instant messaging platform removed the feature to send and open "view once" photos and videos from the WhatsApp Web version. It is important to note that this decision was met with criticism from some people. Now, it is planning to introduce the feature again for WhatsApp Web users and you should know the latest updates.

The WhatsApp "view once" feature is extremely popular among users and it is available on all mobile versions. You must update the app to use the "view once" photos and videos feature. People using WhatsApp Web on their desktops could not access the update. Now, they can finally use it when the update is rolled out for everyone.