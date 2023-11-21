Instagram New Feature: Create Personalised Stickers and Undo Reels; Know Details

Instagram, owned by Meta, has launched several new features for its Android and iOS versions. Among these updates, one innovative feature is an AI-powered tool that helps users craft personalised stickers from their photos and videos. The Meta-owned platform keeps introducing new features so that users find the app convenient. One should know the latest details about the new customised stickers feature and use it. We have important updates for the readers that will help them.

Along with the personalised stickers option, Instagram is also working on developing 'undo' and 'redo' buttons for Reels. Users can scale, crop, and rotate individual video clips with the help of the new tools on the app. Content creators can edit their reels on Instagram when new options like undo and redo are introduced. Update your app to use the features.