Instagram New Feature: Create Personalised Stickers and Undo Reels; Know Details

Instagram, owned by Meta, has launched several new features for its Android and iOS versions. Among these updates, one innovative feature is an AI-powered tool that helps users craft personalised stickers from their photos and videos. The Meta-owned platform keeps introducing new features so that users find the app convenient. One should know the latest details about the new customised stickers feature and use it. We have important updates for the readers that will help them.
Along with the personalised stickers option, Instagram is also working on developing 'undo' and 'redo' buttons for Reels. Users can scale, crop, and rotate individual video clips with the help of the new tools on the app. Content creators can edit their reels on Instagram when new options like undo and redo are introduced. Update your app to use the features.
The Instagram personalised stickers feature is gaining a lot of attention among users. You can try the new feature by following the steps stated by us. Read till the end to know everything about the new updates.
Instagram Update: How To Create Personalised Stickers
If you want to access the custom sticker generator option on Instagram, you have to click on the 'Create' button located within the sticker search entry box. The box is placed beside options like Poll, Quiz, and Add Yours.
The technology behind this feature utilises the power of Meta's Segment Anything AI model that allows users to generate stickers through content from their camera roll. You can also use the media on your Instagram platform to create personalised stickers.
The custom AI sticker generator allows users to isolate objects within an image. For a more customised sticker, you can manually select the subject.
Once you have created the personalised sticker, you can add it to your reel or story by clicking on the 'Use Sticker' option.
Instagram: Upcoming Updates
Users should note that the social media platform will also introduce a revamped Drafts interface. The improved feature will allow users to quickly preview, rename, and schedule their drafts. These are some of the new updates that people should know.
Keep an eye on the announcements by Meta to know more about the new features and updates on Instagram.
