Vivo Y100 Launch in India Next Month: Know Leaked Specifications and Price Here
Vivo Y100: The latest details suggest that the smartphone will be launched in India in February 2023.
The Vivo Y100 is ready to launch in India in February 2023 along with the speculated Vivo Y56. A recent report stated the brand-new smartphone's important specifications and hardware details. Interested people can go through the latest details about the specifications of the Vivo Y100. One should note that these are rumours for now because the popular company has not revealed any detail about the features or the price of the smartphone in the country. People should stay alert.
Recent leaks have also revealed the projected price range of the Vivo Y100 in India. People who are interested to buy the smartphone in the country should take note of the details. The specifications and features will be confirmed once the launch takes place in February. Till then, buyers have to keep a close eye on the latest announcements.
Here are all the details stated in the recent report about Vivo Y100 you should know if you are planning to purchase the model after it is launched in the country.
Vivo Y100: Expected Price in India
As per the recent leaks, the Vivo Y100 is likely to be available in a single variant of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The price range of this variant is expected to be around Rs. 27,000.
It is important to note that the price stated here is based on the leaks. The company has not announced the price range yet for interested buyers in India.
The Vivo Y100 is likely to be present in two colours which include black and gold. Buyers will get confirmed information about this after the launch takes place.
Vivo Y100: Expected Specifications
When we talk about the specifications based on the recent report, the 5G-enabled dual-sim supported Vivo Y100 is likely to run on Android 13. The smartphone will sport a 6-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The brand-new smartphone might be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset that is paired with 6GB of RAM and ARM Mali-G68 MP4 GPU.
The report also suggests that the Vivo Y100 smartphone is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens.
These are the details we have for now about the upcoming smartphone. You will get to know more about it after the launch event in February.
Topics: VIVO India Vivo Y100
