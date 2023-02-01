OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Leaked Before Launch: Know the Latest Details Here
OnePlus Nord 3: Check the leaked specifications of the brand-new upcoming smartphone here.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone has been appearing in reports and leaks over the past months. Previously, several reports suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3 was being tested in India. It is important to note that the smartphone was spotted on the official website of OnePlus India in 2022. Interested users in the country are excited to know the exact launch date and other important details about the brand-new smartphone by OnePlus. One must stay alert to know the details.
As per the latest details available online, certain specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3 have been leaked. It is important to note that the specification details available as of now are rumours and speculations. The popular company has not revealed any information about the features or price of the Nord 3 device in the country so buyers should be cautious.
Here is everything you should know about the OnePlus Nord 3 based on the latest rumours. Certain specifications have already been leaked about the smartphone before its launch in India.
OnePlus Nord 3: Expected Specifications
As per a tweet from tipster Shishir (@ShishirShelke1), the OnePlus Nord 3 model is expected to run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.
The smartphone is likely to sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It will have a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The latest leaks about the smartphone model also suggest that the OnePlus Nord 3 is likely to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. Earlier, a report stated that the smartphone could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.
The Nord 3 is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit. As per older reports, the smartphone could sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, along with an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.
The smartphone is likely to pack a 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. Every OnePlus user should note that all these details are rumours so it is important to wait for the official announcements.
Once the launch date of the OnePlus Nord 3 is announced in India, users will get to know about the specifications and price range of the model slowly. It is important to stay alert till then.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and gadgets
Topics: OnePlus Nord OnePlus Nord 3
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.