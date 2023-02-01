Samsung Unpacked Event 2023, Galaxy S23 Launch Live Streaming: Where to Watch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023: Tech giant Samsung is going to officially hold the Samsung Unpacked 2023 on Wednesday, 1 February. This event will be important for all Samsung lovers because post Covid-19 pandemic it will be the first in-person event.

A bunch of products will be revealed today in the Samsung Unpacked Event 2023 including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, laptops, Galaxy Book 3 series, and more.

Let us read about when and where to watch the live streaming of the Samsung Unpacked Event 2023 and what to expect from Samsung Galaxy S23 Series.