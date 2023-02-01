Samsung Unpacked Event 2023, Galaxy S23 Launch Live Streaming: Where to Watch
Samsung Unpacked Event 2023 will be held today on 1 February at 11:30 pm IST. Check details below.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023: Tech giant Samsung is going to officially hold the Samsung Unpacked 2023 on Wednesday, 1 February. This event will be important for all Samsung lovers because post Covid-19 pandemic it will be the first in-person event.
A bunch of products will be revealed today in the Samsung Unpacked Event 2023 including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, laptops, Galaxy Book 3 series, and more.
Let us read about when and where to watch the live streaming of the Samsung Unpacked Event 2023 and what to expect from Samsung Galaxy S23 Series.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023: When and Where To Watch
The Samsung Unpacked Event 2023 will be held today on 1 February 2023 in San Francisco. The event will start at 11:30 pm in India.
Samsung Unpacked Event 2023: Live Streaming Details
The Samsung Unpacked Event 2023 will be live streamed on Samsung's official social media platforms and YouTube channel.
The live streaming of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event February 2023 is also available here.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Today at Unpacked Event 2023: Expected Features, Specs, and More
According to reports, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series will be unveiled today at the Unpacked Event 2023 and customers are already excited about it. Three variants of Samsung Galaxy S23 series including Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Though the company has not unveiled the exact features and specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, following are some of the expected features and specifications.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to come up with a 6.8-inch screen along with 1440p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are reportedly to come up with a 6.1 and 6.6-inch display respectively along with 1080p resolution.
All the three variants of Samsung S23 Galaxy are expected to come up with a 12 mega pixel selfie camera.
A triple camera setup on the rear with a 50 mega pixel main camera, 12 mega pixel ultra wide, and 10 mega pixel telephoto camera is expected to be a part of Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is reportedly to be equipped with a four camera set up including 200 mega pixel main, 12 mega pixel ultra wide, and two 10 mega pixel telephoto.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will be equipped with 3,900mAh and 4,700 mAh battery respectively along with 45W fast charging capability.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come up with 5,000 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging. It will also support wireless charging.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come up with a 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus may be equipped with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Today: Expected Price in India
The expected price of Samsung Galaxy S23 is Rs Rs 79,999 in India while as the price of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra is Rs 89,999 and Rs 1,14,999 respectively.
