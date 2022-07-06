Takedowns and Tick Marks: A Timeline of Twitter’s Tussle With the BJP Government

On Tuesday, 5 July, news broke that Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court to challenge the government orders to take down content.

The lawsuit, which alleges abuse of power by officials, appears to be in direct response to a notice sent by the information technology ministry warning Twitter to comply with orders or face criminal proceedings.

This tension between the Union government and the social media platform hasn't appeared all of a sudden, it has been brewing for well over a year, with the government issuing an ever increasing number of takedown orders.

Here's a timeline of the tussle between Twitter and India's government.