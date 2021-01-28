Suspended 500 Accounts: Twitter on Violent Calls to ‘Repeat 1984’

Farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws at the borders of New Delhi at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur had scheduled a tractor rally in the capital on 26 January. However, as many tractors broke away from the designated parade route amid tear gas shells and lathicharge by the police, violent clashes erupted in several parts of New Delhi.

By Tuesday evening, as hundreds stormed Red Fort in the heart of New Delhi and the ‘Nishan Sahib’ flag was hoisted on an empty flagpole, calls for “need to repeat 1984” and “second Operation Blue Star” and “Missing Indira Gandhi” began flooding Twitter.