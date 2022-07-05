Twitter Sues Indian Govt Over Orders To Take Down Content, Says Report
Over the last few years, Twitter has been asked by the government to take down hundreds of accounts and tweets.
Twitter has filed a case challenging some Indian government orders to take down content, a source familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters.
The lawsuit, which reportedly alleges abuse of power by officials, comes amid increasing tension between the government and the US based social media company.
Over the last few years, Twitter has been asked by the government to take down hundreds of accounts and tweets. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has even warned the platform of criminal proceedings if it does not comply with orders by 4 July.
A notice was sent on 6 June and then another on 9 June, which the platform did not comply with. This is the third notice, which was sent on 27 June, Monday, to the company’s Chief Compliance Officer.
Removal of Over 80 Tweets, Accounts in 2021
According to documents uploaded on the Lumen database, the IT ministry asked the platform to remove around 85 Twitter accounts and tweets in 2021, including those which belonged to farmer activists, Pakistani news outlets, journalists, and opposition members.
These requests were made under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and have mostly been complied with. Attempts at accessing them are met with a message that says that the tweet or account has been “withheld in India in response to a legal demand.”
Twitter has protested the government's requests before.
A statement put out by the company in February last year in response to account blocks requested by the government said, “Because we do not believe that the actions we have been directed to take are consistent with Indian law, and, in keeping with our principles of defending protected speech and freedom of expression, we have not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians. To do so, we believe, would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law.”
(With inputs from Reuters)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.