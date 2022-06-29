Centre Gives Twitter 'One Last Opportunity' to Comply With New IT Rules

Twitter has been given “one last opportunity” to adhere to the Information Technology Rules by 4 July, or else risk losing its immunity as a social media intermediary, as reported by the Economic Times.

Immunity is given to intermediaries under the intermediary rules, which come under the IT Act, so that they are not held responsible for content posted by their users. However, the government in this case is threatening to do away with this immunity for Twitter if it does not comply with its rules, content takedown requests, etc.

A notice was sent on 6 June and then another on 9 June, which the platform did not comply with. This is the third notice, which was sent on 27 June, Monday, to the company’s Chief Compliance Officer.