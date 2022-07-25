Twitter Spent $33 Million on Musk Deal, Blames Him for Unexpected Revenue Dip

Twitter announced its second quarter results on Friday, 22 July, showing an unexpected dip in revenue and a net loss of $270 million. The company blamed this on its legal tussle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk as well as a weakening market for advertising.

It also said that expenses related to the Musk deal were about $33 million during 2022's second quarter.

"Q2 revenue totaled $1.18 billion, a decrease of 1 percent year-over-year... reflecting advertising industry headwinds associated with the macro-environment as well as uncertainty related to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk," the company said.

Twitter decided not to host an earnings call, issue a shareholder letter, or provide financial guidance regarding its second quarter earnings, due to Elon Musk's pending acquisition.