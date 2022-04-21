No Chill for Netflix: OTT Platform Loses 2 Lakh Subscribers, Shares Nosedive 40%

Between 19 and 20 April, Netflix lost nearly 40 percent of its market value, amounting to almost $60 billion. This was a reaction to the revelation that the world's largest streaming platform lost subscribers for the first time in a decade.

In the first quarter of 2022, Netflix lost 2 lakh paid memberships globally. In the second quarter it expects to shed 2 million more. Its revenue growth is also dwindling steadily.

The market reacted poorly to the outlook. Billionaire Bill Ackman, for instance, sold his entire stake in Netflix at a loss of about $400 million, just months after acquiring a position worth $1.1 billion, Financial Times reported.