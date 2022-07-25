Elon Musk Denies Affair With Google Co-founder Sergey Brin’s Wife

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday, 25 July, denied that he had a brief affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan that allegedly led to their divorce earlier this year, saying there was nothing "romantic" with Shanahan.

A Wall Street Journal report claimed on Sunday that "Musk engaged in a brief affair last fall with the wife of Sergey Brin, prompting the Google co-founder to file for divorce earlier this year and ending the tech billionaires' long friendship".

In a tweet, Musk said: "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!"