As Twitter Prepares to Sue Elon Musk, Experts Say Company Has the Upper Hand

Musk on Friday, 8 July, terminated his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, accusing the tech company of making "false and misleading representations" about how many bots were on its platform.

Twitter hit back, calling Musk's withdrawal “invalid and wrongful” and insisting that it had breached none of its obligations under the agreement.

Twitter's chairperson Bret Taylor said that the company is committed to closing the transaction on the agreed upon terms and is confident it will prevail in court.

Experts seem to agree.