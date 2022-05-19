Twitter Board Says It Plans to 'Enforce' Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Buyout

Twitter's board has said it plans to enforce Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout of the social media platform, adding that the move is in the best interest of shareholders, according to a Bloomberg report.

“We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement,” the board said, according to the publication.

Musk currently appears to be laying the groundwork to renegotiate the $54.20-a-share offer. He has put the deal "on hold" until there is more clarity on the number of fake and spam accounts on Twitter.

Despite his recent comments, Musk is in a legally binding agreement and Twitter's board has indicated that it will hold him to it.