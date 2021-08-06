Have More Kids? Why Elon Musk’s Latest Hot Take May Not Be His Best

Elon Musk is like no other CEO. He has grand plans of colonising Mars and putting chips in our brains. And when he's not making billions, he finds the time to engage with the public on social media, share memes, and pull pranks on his followers.

He is, for all intents and purposes, a celebrity, but he's also 'one of the lads'.

His boldness and grandiosity coupled with a somewhat manic impulsiveness has gained him the title of 'the real life Tony Stark'.

It is no wonder that the public is interested in him.

Comparisons to a witty, intelligent billionaire, well, superhero aside, with this persona that Musk has created, he has also built himself something very few CEOs and business tycoons have been able to–an ardent fanbase that hangs by his every word.

Exhibit A, Dogecoin.

Elon Musk tweets the word 'Doge' and a string of other cryptic tweets in support of the meme-based cryptocurrency and Dogecoin–created in 2013 as a joke–soars to become the fourth biggest digital currency of 2021.

While guest-hosting the American comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live, Musk calls the cryptocurrency a 'hustle' and its value dropped by 36 percent.

Another tweet in support of Dogecoin and its soaring again, this happens again, and again.