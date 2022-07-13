Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Terminating $44 Billion Deal to Acquire Platform

Twitter on Tuesday, 12 July, sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk for reneging on his $44 billion deal to acquire the microblogging platform and asked a court in US' Delaware to order him to go ahead with the merger at the agreed price, Reuters reported.

The lawsuit marks the beginning of what will possibly be a protracted legal battle between the billionaire and Twitter.

"Musk apparently believes that he – unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," the lawsuit said, according to the report.

Meanwhile, soon after reports emerged of the lawsuit, Musk took to Twitter to write, "Oh the irony lol."