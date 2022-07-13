Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Terminating $44 Billion Deal to Acquire Platform
Soon after reports emerged about the lawsuit, Elon Musk took to Twitter to write, "Oh the irony lol."
Twitter on Tuesday, 12 July, sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk for reneging on his $44 billion deal to acquire the microblogging platform and asked a court in US' Delaware to order him to go ahead with the merger at the agreed price, Reuters reported.
The lawsuit marks the beginning of what will possibly be a protracted legal battle between the billionaire and Twitter.
"Musk apparently believes that he – unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," the lawsuit said, according to the report.
His tweet, which did not mention the lawsuit, is being seen as an apparent reference to the fact that Twitter was not initially inclined to the deal.
Musk Terminates Deal, Twitter Hits Back
Musk terminated his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter on Friday, accusing the tech company of making "false and misleading representations" about how many bots were on its platform.
Twitter hit back, calling Musk's withdrawal “invalid and wrongful” and insisted that it had breached none of its obligations under the agreement.
"Twitter demands that Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties comply with their obligations under the Agreement, including their obligations to use their respective reasonable best efforts to consummate and make effective the transactions contemplated by the Agreement," the letter said.
Twitter's chairperson Bret Taylor has said that the company is committed to closing the transaction on the agreed upon terms and is confident it will prevail in court.
Twitter has hired US-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to fight the case.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
