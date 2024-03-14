Poco X6 Neo 5G Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price, Sale & Offers

Tech giant Poco finally announced one more smartphone Poco X6 Neo 5G in the X6 series. The budget friendly Poco X6 Neo was launched in India on Wednesday, 13 March 2024. This mid-range smartphone has arrived with a starting price of Rs 15,999, and will definitely compete with the likes of other handsets in the same price range, including Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, iQOO Z9 5G, Realme 12 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G, and more.
Interested users must note down that the recently launched Poco X6 Neo 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from 18 March 2024. The handset will be available in three different color options, including Astral Black, Horizon Blue and Martian Orange.
Let us check out the features, specifications, price, sale date, discounts and offers of Poco X6 Neo below.
Poco X6 Neo 5G Launch Date in India
Poco X6 Neo was launched in India on Wednesday, 13 March 2024.
Poco X6 Neo 5G Price in India
The starting price of Poco X6 Neo is Rs 15,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, while as the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 17,999.
Poco X6 Neo 5G: Offers and Discounts
All the users must note down that there is an instant discount of Rs 1000 applicable to ICICI bank card holders. Rs 1000 exchange offer can also be availed by interested users.
Poco X6 Neo 5G Sale Date in India
Poco X6 Neo will be available for sale on Flipkart from 18 March 2024. However, an early bird sale is already available Flipkart.
Poco X6 Neo 5G: Features and Specifications (Confirmed)
Following are the features and specifications of Poco X6 Neo that was announced in India on 13 March 2024.
A 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate.
The display is secured by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and features 2160Hz of instant touch sampling rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset.
Offers two storage options, including 8GB RAM+128GB storage, and 12GB RAM+256GB storage.
Dual rear camera setup including 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. 16MP front shooter for selfies and video calling.
The handset runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 14 OS.
5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capacity.
IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)