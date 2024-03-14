Poco X6 Neo 5G Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price, Sale & Offers

Tech giant Poco finally announced one more smartphone Poco X6 Neo 5G in the X6 series. The budget friendly Poco X6 Neo was launched in India on Wednesday, 13 March 2024. This mid-range smartphone has arrived with a starting price of Rs 15,999, and will definitely compete with the likes of other handsets in the same price range, including Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, iQOO Z9 5G, Realme 12 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G, and more.

Interested users must note down that the recently launched Poco X6 Neo 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from 18 March 2024. The handset will be available in three different color options, including Astral Black, Horizon Blue and Martian Orange.

Let us check out the features, specifications, price, sale date, discounts and offers of Poco X6 Neo below.