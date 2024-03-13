iQoo Z9 5G Launched in India: Prices, Specifications, Availability, and Offers

The iQoo Z9 5G made its official debut in India on Tuesday, 12 March 2024. The brand-new Z series smartphone by the Vivo sub-brand is available in two colour options. It is important to note that the device is supported by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC. Interested buyers in India must take note of the official specifications and design of the iQOO Z9 5G before they purchase the model. We will state the important details for interested people.

The iQoo Z9 5G flaunts a 120Hz refresh rate display and is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The brand-new smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The 5G smartphone has IP54 water and dust resistance. Buyers should also note the prices of the new iQoo Z9 5G in the country.