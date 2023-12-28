Pegasus Used To Target Indian Journos in 2023, Says Amnesty Report: Key Findings

At least two Indian journalists were found to have been targeted by the controversial Pegasus spyware in fresh instances of hacking, an investigation by Amnesty International revealed on Thursday, 28 December.

In a blog post, Amnesty said that the highly sophisticated spyware developed by Israeli firm NSO Group was allegedly used to target devices belonging to:

Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor of The Wire

Anand Mangnale, the South Asia Editor of The Organised Crime and Corruption Report Project (OCCRP)

The forensic investigation was conducted by Amnesty International's Security Lab, with the latest identified case of Pegasus hacking taking place in October 2023.