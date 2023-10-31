Apple Alerts Opposition Leaders of Spyware Threat: Who All Were Targeted?

Several prominent Opposition leaders on Tuesday, 31 October, claimed that they have received a threat notification from Apple about state-sponsored attackers targeting their iPhones.

The following Opposition leaders took to X (formerly Twitter) claiming that they were targeted:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress party spokesperson Pawan Khera

Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate

Journalists and researchers also claimed to have received the alert, such as:

The Wire founding editor Siddharth Vardarajan

Observer Research Foundation president Samir Saran

The Quint has reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story if we hear back.