ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Apple Alerts Opposition Leaders of Spyware Threat: Who All Were Targeted?

The threat alert has reignited fears of being targeted by sophisticated spyware like Pegasus.

Karan Mahadik
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Apple Alerts Opposition Leaders of Spyware Threat: Who All Were Targeted?
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Several prominent Opposition leaders on Tuesday, 31 October, claimed that they have received a threat notification from Apple about state-sponsored attackers targeting their iPhones.

The following Opposition leaders took to X (formerly Twitter) claiming that they were targeted:

  • Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra

  • Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

  • Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

  • Congress party spokesperson Pawan Khera

  • Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury

  • Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha

  • All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi

  • Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate

Journalists and researchers also claimed to have received the alert, such as:

  • The Wire founding editor Siddharth Vardarajan

  • Observer Research Foundation president Samir Saran

The Quint has reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

The threat alert from Apple has reignited fears of devices being targeted by sophisticated spyware like Pegasus.

In 2021, India was rocked by a spyware scandal where it was reported that several activists, journalists, and politicians had been targeted by Israeli firm NSO’s Pegasus spyware that is only sold to nation-states.

While the Union government has been evasive in its response on usage of Pegasus, organisations like Citizen Lab and Amnesty have found evidence of the sophisticated hacking software being deployed in India.

Also Read

Pegasus: 'Govt Did Not Cooperate in Probe,' Says SC Citing Expert Panel Report

Pegasus: 'Govt Did Not Cooperate in Probe,' Says SC Citing Expert Panel Report
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What Does the Threat Notification Say Exactly

"Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID [...]," read the alert received by Congress' Tharoor who said that he had verified the sender to be Apple.

"These attackers are targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone."
Apple Threat Notification, as received by Shashi Tharoor

"While it's possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously," it added.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

Also Read

Pegasus, Aadhaar Linkage, CCTVs: It’s Time India Took Data Privacy Seriously

Pegasus, Aadhaar Linkage, CCTVs: It’s Time India Took Data Privacy Seriously

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  iPhone   Opposition   Apple 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×