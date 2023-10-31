Apple Alerts Opposition Leaders of Spyware Threat: Who All Were Targeted?

Several prominent Opposition leaders on Tuesday, 31 October, claimed that they have received a threat notification from Apple about state-sponsored attackers targeting their iPhones.
The following Opposition leaders took to X (formerly Twitter) claiming that they were targeted:
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Congress party spokesperson Pawan Khera
Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate
Journalists and researchers also claimed to have received the alert, such as:
The Wire founding editor Siddharth Vardarajan
Observer Research Foundation president Samir Saran
The Quint has reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story if we hear back.
The threat alert from Apple has reignited fears of devices being targeted by sophisticated spyware like Pegasus.
In 2021, India was rocked by a spyware scandal where it was reported that several activists, journalists, and politicians had been targeted by Israeli firm NSO’s Pegasus spyware that is only sold to nation-states.
While the Union government has been evasive in its response on usage of Pegasus, organisations like Citizen Lab and Amnesty have found evidence of the sophisticated hacking software being deployed in India.
What Does the Threat Notification Say Exactly
"Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID [...]," read the alert received by Congress' Tharoor who said that he had verified the sender to be Apple.
"These attackers are targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone."Apple Threat Notification, as received by Shashi Tharoor
"While it's possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously," it added.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
