OnePlus 12 Launch Date In India: Smartphone To Debut On 4 December In India

OnePlus is gearing up to celebrate its tenth anniversary by holding a big event on December 4 in Shenzhen, China. One of the key points will be the launch of the brand-new OnePlus 12. OnePlus 12 is ready to arrive soon in the market and succeed the current flagship model, OnePlus 11. The company has already confirmed some key specifications of its upcoming new model. The company OnePlus has recently confirmed several important camera details of the smartphone. Let's have a look at the specifications of the new smartphone- OnePlus 12.