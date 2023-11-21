AIFF-FIFA Academy To Be Launched Today in Bhubaneswar by Arsene Wenger; Details

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is all set to launch a FIFA. academy known as AIFF-FIFA in Bhubaneswar, Odisha today on Tuesday, 21 November 2023. The AIFF-FIFA academy will be rolled out under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, and Arsene Wenger - the chief of FIFA will inaugurate it in the state. This will be the first ever AIFF-FIFA talent academy of the country, and definitely a wonderful opportunity for all the football aspirants of India.

Mr. Sergi Amezcua Fontrodona will be appointed as the head coach of AIFF-FIFA academy. "This is a giant step towards our long-term vision and investing in youth as young as below 14 is perhaps the greatest start. We will start working on such similar endeavours in other parts of the country to ensure talent does not get overlooked. It is certainly exciting times for Indian Football", said AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr. Satyanarayan M.