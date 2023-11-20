Honor 100 Series Launch in China on 23 November: Leaked Specs, Design, and Price

Honor 100 series is ready to make its debut on 23 November 2023. It is important to note that the vanilla Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro models will be launched. Interested buyers across the globe should take note of the latest announcements if they want to buy the models. One should know that the company has only announced the launch date for now and the specifications will be revealed on the scheduled day during the event.

According to the official details, the Honor 100 series will be launched on 23 November, in China. Ahead of the launch event, a Chinese tipster has leaked certain key specifications of the upcoming Honor smartphone models, which include the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro. Interested buyers can go through the leaked specifications and price range of the upcoming smartphones in China.