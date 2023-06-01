OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition To Launch On June 6; Price & Specifications

The OnePlus company keeps coming with up new smartphones and smart technology every now and then. The company has come up with OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition that will be launched in India on 6 June 2023 as the company revealed recently.
The Marble Odyssey edition is similar to the existing OnePlus 11 5G with a new look. OnePlus has mentioned that the upcoming smartphone is built from 3D microcrystalline rock for a marble-like finish but the smartphone will not be heavy.
The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey's under-the-hood specifications remain the same as the regular model. The smartphone will be available only with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage configuration. Have a look at the design, features, and expected specifications of the new OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey.
In a press release, OnePlus said, "The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is an India-exclusive special edition, which ensures its owners possess a device that is 1 of 1, making no two phones alike. The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey, pays homage to our diverse community as an ode to their own unique stories and experiences."
OnePlus also mentioned that the marble-like rear panel was initially a mere 25 percent of the original glass back. The yield rate has been improved to 50 percent through "meticulous refinement."
OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Price in India
According to a tipster, the phone may be available at a cost of Rs 64,999 -- Rs 3,000 more than the regular variant with 256GB storage.
OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey: Specs, Features & Design
The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Hasslebald-tuned triple rear cameras.
The OnePlus 11 5G runs Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13.0.
The rear camera system will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera coupled with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra wide-angle camera and a 32-megapixel portrait camera.
The smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies, backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.
The OnePlus 11 5G features a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has HDR10+ support and provides 1300nits peak brightness.
The smartphone is a 5G phone with an under-display fingerprint scanner, and a charger in the box.
The charging cable will be in the same red color.
The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is a rebranded version of the OnePlus 11 5G Jupiter Rock edition
The smartphone also offers the same marble-like smooth finish.
