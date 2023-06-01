OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition To Launch On June 6; Price & Specifications

The OnePlus company keeps coming with up new smartphones and smart technology every now and then. The company has come up with OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition that will be launched in India on 6 June 2023 as the company revealed recently.

The Marble Odyssey edition is similar to the existing OnePlus 11 5G with a new look. OnePlus has mentioned that the upcoming smartphone is built from 3D microcrystalline rock for a marble-like finish but the smartphone will not be heavy.

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey's under-the-hood specifications remain the same as the regular model. The smartphone will be available only with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage configuration. Have a look at the design, features, and expected specifications of the new OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey.