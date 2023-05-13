OnePlus Nord 3 Expected To Be Launched in India Soon; Expected Price, Specs Here

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Nord 3 soon in India and the smartphone has been spotted on the official website of the company. Tipster Mukul Sharma shared the screenshot of the website with the smartphone's picture on Twitter, hinting towards the launch. The handset has already made an appearance on the BIS certification website.
Another tipster recently claimed that the OnePlus Nord 3 will launch within 6 to 8 weeks while the company has not yet confirmed the official launch date. With the launch of OnePlus Nord, the company will likely target phones under Rs 30,000. A few specifications and design details have been leaked and let's have a look at the OnePlus Nord 3's specs, design, and features.
OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India
The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be available at a price between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 in India.
OnePlus Nord 3 Expected Specs & Design
OnePlus Nord 3 will likely have a punch-hole display design
The back of the phone has a triple camera setup.
The 5G mid-range phone might come with a 6.7-inch display and full HD+ resolution.
The phone expected to offer a high-refresh-rate display at 120Hz.
OnePlus phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.
The smartphone may also have stereo speakers
A 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.
4,500mAh battery and expected support for 80W or 65W fast charging
