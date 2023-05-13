ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Nord 3 Expected To Be Launched in India Soon; Expected Price, Specs Here

OnePlus Nord 3 5 G is launching soon in India. Check the expected design, specs, and price in India

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
1 min read
OnePlus Nord 3 Expected To Be Launched in India Soon; Expected Price, Specs Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Nord 3 soon in India and the smartphone has been spotted on the official website of the company. Tipster Mukul Sharma shared the screenshot of the website with the smartphone's picture on Twitter, hinting towards the launch. The handset has already made an appearance on the BIS certification website.

Another tipster recently claimed that the OnePlus Nord 3 will launch within 6 to 8 weeks while the company has not yet confirmed the official launch date. With the launch of OnePlus Nord, the company will likely target phones under Rs 30,000. A few specifications and design details have been leaked and let's have a look at the OnePlus Nord 3's specs, design, and features.

Also Read

OPPO Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Spotted on BIS, India Launch Soon: Check Features

OPPO Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Spotted on BIS, India Launch Soon: Check Features
ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be available at a price between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord 3 Expected Specs & Design

  • OnePlus Nord 3 will likely have a punch-hole display design

  • The back of the phone has a triple camera setup.

  • The 5G mid-range phone might come with a 6.7-inch display and full HD+ resolution.

  • The phone expected to offer a high-refresh-rate display at 120Hz.

  • OnePlus phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

  • The smartphone may also have stereo speakers

  • A 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

  • 4,500mAh battery and expected support for 80W or 65W fast charging

Also Read

Realme To Launch Its Narzo N53 Smartphone in India on May 18

Realme To Launch Its Narzo N53 Smartphone in India on May 18

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News