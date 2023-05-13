OnePlus Nord 3 Expected To Be Launched in India Soon; Expected Price, Specs Here

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Nord 3 soon in India and the smartphone has been spotted on the official website of the company. Tipster Mukul Sharma shared the screenshot of the website with the smartphone's picture on Twitter, hinting towards the launch. The handset has already made an appearance on the BIS certification website.

Another tipster recently claimed that the OnePlus Nord 3 will launch within 6 to 8 weeks while the company has not yet confirmed the official launch date. With the launch of OnePlus Nord, the company will likely target phones under Rs 30,000. A few specifications and design details have been leaked and let's have a look at the OnePlus Nord 3's specs, design, and features.