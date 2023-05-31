ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Galaxy F54 India Launch Confirmed for 6 June: Features, Spec, and More

Samsung Galaxy F54 will arrive in India on 6 June with amazing features and specs. Details Here.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Tech News
2 min read
Samsung Galaxy F54 India Launch Confirmed for 6 June: Features, Spec, and More
The tech giant Samsung has confirmed the launch date of Galaxy F54 5G smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will arrive in the country on Tuesday, 6 June 2023. The handset can be pre-reserved by making a payment of Rs 999 on the official website and Flipkart.

Prior to the official launch of Samsung Galaxy F54, the company has confirmed some features and specifications of the handset on its official website.

Let us check out the features, specs, and pricing details of Samsung Galaxy F54 5G below.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Features and Specifications

Here is the list of conformed features and specs of Samsung Galaxy F54 5G that will arrive in India on 6 June 2023, as per official teaser.

  • A 108-megapixel camera with support for OIS. The camera will let you click no shake pictures, as per the company teaser.

  • Astrolapse feature that will allow users to click star trails and the night sky.

  • The selfie camera will be revolutionary and will allow users to click bright pictures even in low light conditions.

Besides the confirmed features, here is the list of expected features and specs that may arrive in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F54 5G smartphone.

  • A 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 080 x 2400 pixels.

  • Powered by Exynos 1380.

  • Available in 128GB + 8GB RAM and 256GB+8GB RAM variants.

  • A triple camera system including 108 megapixel, 8 megapixel, and 2 megapixel.

  • A 32 megapixel selfie camera for high quality selfies and video calling.

  • A  6000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging capability.

  • Fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone without a password.

  • Connectivity options include: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, 5G, and more.

Published: 
