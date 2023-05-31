Samsung Galaxy F54 India Launch Confirmed for 6 June: Features, Spec, and More

The tech giant Samsung has confirmed the launch date of Galaxy F54 5G smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will arrive in the country on Tuesday, 6 June 2023. The handset can be pre-reserved by making a payment of Rs 999 on the official website and Flipkart.

Prior to the official launch of Samsung Galaxy F54, the company has confirmed some features and specifications of the handset on its official website.

Let us check out the features, specs, and pricing details of Samsung Galaxy F54 5G below.