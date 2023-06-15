ADVERTISEMENT

iQOO Neo 7 Pro To Be Launched in India on 4 July: Design, Features and Specs

iQOO Neo 7 Pro will arrive in the country on 4 July flaunting an orange color leather finish design.

Saima Andrabi
Tech News
The tech giant iQOO India is all set to launch the iQOO Neo 7 Pro in India on 4 July 2023. Prior to the official launch, the company shared some teaser images on its website confirming that the smartphone will arrive in orange color with premium and leather finish design.

The upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro seems to be a rebranded version of the  iQOO Neo7 Racing that was launched in China in December 2022. Although, the company has still kept the features and specifications of the soon to be launched smartphone iQOO Neo 7 Pro under wraps, it is expected that the handset may arrive with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Let us read about the other expected features and specifications of iQOO Neo 7 Pro below.

OnePlus Nord 3 RAM, Storage Options Leaked Ahead of the Global Launch

Features and Specifications of iQOO Neo 7 Pro

Since the upcoming  iQOO Neo 7 Pro is anticipated to be the rebadged version of iQOO Neo7 Racing, following is the list of features and specs that are expected.

  • A 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

  • Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

  • 5,000 mAh battery along with 120W fast charging.

  • 50 megapixel main camera along with Samsung GN5 sensor with OIS.

  • The handset is likely to be available in two variants: 8GB+ 256 GB and 12 GB+256 GB.

Redmi Buds 4 Active Launch in India Today: Know Availability, Specs, and Price

iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be available online on Amazon and the official website, iqoo.com/in. It is confirmed from the teaser images that the smartphone will arrive with a dual rear camera.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on iQOO Neo 7 Pro.

Topics:  iQOO   iQOO Neo 7 pro 

