iQOO Neo 7 Pro To Be Launched in India on 4 July: Design, Features and Specs

The tech giant iQOO India is all set to launch the iQOO Neo 7 Pro in India on 4 July 2023. Prior to the official launch, the company shared some teaser images on its website confirming that the smartphone will arrive in orange color with premium and leather finish design.

The upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro seems to be a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo7 Racing that was launched in China in December 2022. Although, the company has still kept the features and specifications of the soon to be launched smartphone iQOO Neo 7 Pro under wraps, it is expected that the handset may arrive with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Let us read about the other expected features and specifications of iQOO Neo 7 Pro below.