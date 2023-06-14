ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Nord 3 RAM, Storage Options Leaked Ahead of the Global Launch

Check the leaked specs, specifically about RAM, storage options, and battery for the new OnePlus Nord 3

Shivangani Singh
Tech News
OnePlus Nord 3 RAM, Storage Options Leaked Ahead of the Global Launch
The OnePlus Nord 2 has turned two this year, next month to be more specific and it has been a high time since the company launched its successor but the good news is that it will happen very soon.

Today, a few specs of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 have been leaked thus directing towards a soon-to-be launch event for the latest device. The Nord 3 will be available in two hues - the now-trademark OnePlus blue/green/teal hue, as well as a more classic-looking dark gray/black.

According to the rumors, the Nord 3 is just the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V, a phone that was launched in China back in March.

Redmi Buds 4 Active Launch in India Today: Know Availability, Specs, and Price
OnePlus Nord 3: Leaked Specs & Features

  • Nord 3 may come with a 6.74-inch 120 Hz 1240x2772 touchscreen

  • The smartphone will also have Asahi Glass on top, a triple rear camera setup (64 MP main, 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro)

  • You can also expect a 16 MP selfie camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

  • The OnePlus Nord 3 will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC and it will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage

  • If it is similar to Ace 2V, it will run Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 on top.

  • The OnePlus Nord 3 won't be available in Germany considering the ongoing patent dispute between parent company Oppo and Nokia

  • It will be available in other European countries in the coming days as per the reliable source of this leak.

Asus Zenfone 10 To Be Launched on 29 June: Features, Specs, Price, and More

OnePlus Nord 

