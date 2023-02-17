iQOO Neo 7 Launched in India With Mediatek Density 8200 Soc - Features and Specs
iQOO Neo 7 has been unveiled in India. Key features and specs below.
The tech giant iQOO has unveiled the most awaited smartphone iQoo Neo 7 in India with advanced features and specifications like MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, 6.78-inch FHD+ display, fast charging capability, and more.
The iQOO Neo 7 is the successor of already available iQoo Neo 6. The smartphone looks like a rebranded version of iQoo Neo 7 SE that was unveiled in India last year in the month of December.
Let us check out the features, specification, and price of iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone that was revealed in India recently.
Key Features and Specifications of iQOO Neo 7
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200.
A 6.78-inch 120Hz display.
A 5,000mAh battery with 120 W fast charging support.
A sleek metal design and available in two colors - Interstellar Black and Frost Blue.
Based on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13.
Available in two variants - 8GB &128GB storage and 12GB & 256GB storage.
Camera System: 64 megapixel main HD camera, 2 megapixel macro shooter, a a 2 megapixel depth sensor, and 16 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, and more.
What Is the Price of iQOO Neo 7 in India
The starting price of iQOO Neo 7 in India is Rs 29,999 for 8GB RAM & 128GB storage variant, and Rs 33,999 for 12GB RAM & 256GB storage variant.
The device is now available for sale in India from yesterday, 16 February 2023.
