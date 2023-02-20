Instagram Is Testing a New Feature of Replying To Stories & Posts With GIFs

Not interested: This feature will help the users to tell that they are interested in the posts on the explore page. They will be able to select multiple posts and mark them as not interested to hide them, thus the Instagram algorithm will try to show fewer of these posts in Explore. Users will have to head to the “Hidden Words” section within the Privacy settings and then enter the word, emoji, or hashtag they do not want on their feed.

Broadcast: Instagram has officially introduced a new Broadcast channel feature for creation which will help the user to directly connect with their followers. This will enable the creators to share Instant updates with their followers.

