WhatsApp To Introduce New Features Like Calling Shortcut, Pinned Message Soon
Know about the WhatsApp features- Calling Shortcut, Pinned Message, and increased date sharing limit in detail.
WhatsApp keeps updating its features and makes it more user-friendly and advanced in comparison to other social media apps and it has been quite successful in impressing the users worldwide.
Some of the newly introduced features are already available in a few popular messaging apps. This time meta-owned tech giant has rolled out some beta updates to the app after repetitive requests. The features will be enjoyed first by the users who have signed up for WhatsApp beta updates on Google Play Store and Apple Store.
WhatsApp has also fixed an issue with the iOS app where users couldn’t change the list of persons who could view their last seen status. As per the latest report by WaBetaInfo, beta updates bring several new features like including a Document banner, Calling Shortcuts, and Pinned messages. Let's know about all these latest features in detail.
WhatsApp's Pinned Messages Feature
The most requested feature after the file size upgradation was the 'pinned messages'. Due to the absence of this feature, group admins used to add important messages in the group description.
But now WhatsApp is working on the app updates that will enable message pinning feature for both chats and groups. The COVID-19 outbreak made schools and universities choose WhatsApp as a medium for conveying information thus making pinned messages an important feature to make it easy to inform members who haven’t seen the messages before sending them.
The feature will be available on the latest WhatsApp version. You will get a notification or message to update the app if you are using an older version of WhatsApp. The feature was found on WhatsApp beta version 2.23.3.17.
WhatsApp's Calling Shortcut Feature
WhatsApp realized the importance of saving time for its users and made their life easy by creating calling shortcuts. The users can enable the calling shortcut on their own as per their convenience. You can create a calling shortcut by choosing your favorite contacts.
The Shortcut will appear on the home screen of the user and it will save time instead of opening WhatsApp every single time and searching for the contact to make a call.
WhatsApp's Increased File Sharing Limit Feature
One of the disadvantages of WhatsApp was the lower file-sharing limit and users frequently complained to WhatsApp, requesting them to increase the file sharing limit. Now, finally WhatsApp increased the file-sharing limit from 100MB to 2GB in May 2022.
But many users weren't aware about the new feature since WhatsApp didn’t advertise the upgradation. So, now WhatsApp plans to add an in-app banner in the upcoming updates that will appear in the file browsing menu to let the users know that they can now share files up to 2GB.
It will also help reduce the usage of its rival app for sharing larger files. This feature has been found on the beta app with version 2.23.3.13. WhatsApp will soon introduce the file size limit banner in the upcoming stable updates.
