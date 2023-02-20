ADVERTISEMENT

After Twitter Blue, Meta follows suit by rolling out its own subscription service.

Instagram & Facebook To Offer Paid Blue Ticks: What if You're Already Verified?
Meta could soon let users pay to be verified on Instagram and Facebook, according to the tech giant.

The full package: The paid verification option will be bundled with other user perks into a subscription service called 'Meta Verified', CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Sunday, 19 February.

  • Increased visibility of posts, extra protection from impersonators, and easier access to customer service are also part of the deal

  • For now, Meta Verified is being rolled out in Australia and New Zealand

  • Subscriptions are not yet open for business accounts

The price tag: Meta Verified will start at $11.99 (£9.96) a month for those who access Facebook and Instagram through the web

  • The subscription service will cost $14.99 on iOS devices

Bye bye blue tick? Not quite. The change will not affect previously verified accounts, the tech company reportedly told the BBC.

Yes, but: There would be an increase in visibility for some smaller users who become verified thanks to the paid feature, the report added.

Of note: In order to get verified, Instagram and Facebook usernames will have to match with the name in a government-issued ID.

  • The profile picture of Meta Verified subscribers needs to include their face, the company reportedly said

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  Instagram   Facebook   Mark Zuckerberg 

