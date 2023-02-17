WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature To Share Up to 100 Photos & Videos All at Once
WhatsApp's new 'Share Up to 100 Media' feature allows you to send more 30 images & videos. Check details here.
The Meta-owned instant messaging and calling platform is adding new features almost everyday to keep its dedicated users hooked to the platform. One of the latest feature that has been doing rounds on the internet is increase in the limit of number of photos and videos being shared on WhatsApp.
Earlier, WhatsApp was restricted to sharing only 30 photos and videos in one go. But now the users would be able to share at least 100 images and videos all at once.
Latest Features of WhatsApp
Besides, the features mentioned above, WhatsApp has added some more interesting features for users including:
Adding captions while sending documents
Retaining the original quality of pictures while sharing on WhatsApp without losing pixels and resolution
Adding longer group subjects and descriptions
Creating personal avatars
Video and photo shortcut
Kept messages feature
Steps To Enable and Use the "Share Up to 100 Media' Feature
Update to the latest version of WhatsApp
Open any of your chats
Send any media files like videos or photos and see the exact number that you can share at once
If this feature is available on your device, you should be able to share more than 30 videos and photos in one go. Otherwise wait for the future update
According to Wabetainfo,"The ability to share up to 100 media is available for some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from TestFlight. It is also rolling out to even more users over the coming days."
