How Did Instagram Go From Photo-Sharing App to Social Media Giant?

Instagram was born out of a love for photography by one of its co-founders – Kevin Systrom. While attending Stanford University, Systrom developed a passion for photography and even spent a semester in Florence learning the ropes. During the same time, he developed a site so that his fraternity brothers at Stanford could share photos with one another.

After he graduated college, Systrom and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey actually crossed paths at a podcasting company called Odeo. A few more years went by before he started working on an app that was named after his favourite spirit – Burbn. It primarily allowed users to share photos with location markers as well as notes.

That’s when Instagram’s other co-founder, Mike Kreiger, came into the picture. Not only did he graduate from Stanford University like Systrom, but Krieger reportedly was also an avid user of Burbn.