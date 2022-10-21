How Did Instagram Go From Photo-Sharing App to Social Media Giant?
Why was Instagram conceived? Who took the first crack at applying a photo filter? How has the app changed since?
Instagram was born out of a love for photography by one of its co-founders – Kevin Systrom. While attending Stanford University, Systrom developed a passion for photography and even spent a semester in Florence learning the ropes. During the same time, he developed a site so that his fraternity brothers at Stanford could share photos with one another.
After he graduated college, Systrom and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey actually crossed paths at a podcasting company called Odeo. A few more years went by before he started working on an app that was named after his favourite spirit – Burbn. It primarily allowed users to share photos with location markers as well as notes.
That’s when Instagram’s other co-founder, Mike Kreiger, came into the picture. Not only did he graduate from Stanford University like Systrom, but Krieger reportedly was also an avid user of Burbn.
After putting their heads together, Systrom and Kreiger ditched the fluff of Burbn, developing it into a photos only app that was rechristened as Instagram – a union of the words ‘Instant’ and ‘Telegram’.
From a basic photo-sharing site to a cultural bellwether, Instagram has come a long way. Why was Instagram conceived? Who took the first crack at applying a photo filter? How has the platform changed over the years? What have been some of its ups and downs? Watch the video for the full low-down.
