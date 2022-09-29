FAQ | What Is Instagram's New 'Notes' Feature and How Can You Use It?
While some social media users were left scratching their heads, others have wasted no time getting their digs in.
Instagram users may have been caught off guard on Tuesday, 27 September, when the Meta-owned short photo and video-sharing platform rolled out an all-new feature called 'Notes'. The feature is text-based which is unusual for a platform that primarily hosts visual content.
Here's all you need to know about Instagram Notes:
What is the new feature and where can you find it?
Instagram has churned out yet another feature that let’s its users share what’s on their minds. But in this case, you only have 60 characters to do so. The struggle is real! Essentially, once you ‘leave a note,’ a string of text will be visible hovering above your display picture under the direct message (DMs) tab.
When was it rolled out?
That seems to be a bit of a mystery. While TechCrunch reported that the platform was conducting dry runs among limited users way back in June, the feature's usage appears to have been expanded on Tuesday. Ironically, Notes may have even gone unnoticed were it not for the keen eye of a few users who shared screenshots on Twitter.
The otherwise vocal social media company has bizarrely kept mum on Notes. However, TechCrunch had previously quoted a Meta spokesperson as saying, “We’re always working on ways to help you better connect on Instagram. We’re now testing Notes so people can quickly share thoughts with their friends, with a small group of people to start.”
Do you need to activate Notes? Can you turn off the feature?
No and no. In order to use the feature, just make sure that you have the latest version of the app downloaded. As for disabling it, I’m afraid we’re all stuck with Notes for the time being.
When should you leave a Note?
With a broad enough prompt like ‘share what’s on your mind,’ Instagram clearly wants its users to decide when to leave a note. For all intents and purposes, you could use the feature to let your followers know whether you’re available for a chat, busy at work, or just wish them a good morning. Just don’t go composing a thesis.
Is the feature available in all versions of the app?
With very little detail available at the moment, it cannot be ascertained whether the feature is available for both Android and iOS versions of the app. Same goes for the desktop version of Instagram. While some users report that they have the Notes feature, others don't.
However, as per a report by XDA Developers, devices running version 254.0.0.19.109 of the app should be able to access the feature. So, if you don't have the feature yet, try updating your app to the latest version on the store and see if that works.
Who can see your Note?
While your followers won’t be notified when you share a note, they will be able to reply to it. Instagram has also let users have more control over who can see the Note. Either you can share it with those followers who you follow back, or choose from a select group of friends.
Does it disappear after a while?
Yes, you are only allowed to leave a fleeting Note as it will disappear after 24 hours of the Note being shared. Users, however, have the option to delete it or leave a new Note at any point of time.
Topics: Social Media Instagram Meta
