‘Make Instagram Instagram Again’ Trends as Platform Accused of Copying TikTok
It's best to just join Twitter.
It is no news that Instagram has seen some huge changes in the past couple of years. Right from stories, IGTV, to now Reels, gone are the days when Instagram was just a simple photo sharing app. It has incorporated flagship features from other successful apps to make sure it has everything a user needs in one app. But it seems like the latest changes have been the last straw for users who feel Instagram is losing its original essence.
Make Instagram Instagram Again
This, however, has finally got to its users who are now demanding that the app become the old Instagram again. “Make Instagram Instagram Again” has been trending ever since a page @illumitati came up with the slogan. It has been shared by the likes of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian and is becoming a growing demand among other users too.
Instagram’s Response
Following the backlash, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, addressed these concerns and spoke about Instagram was constantly evolving. In a video uploaded online, he said that despite everything, Instagram will continue to become a video platform.
“We’re going to continue to support photos– it’s part of our heritage. I love photos, I know a lot of you out there love photos too. That said, I need to be honest– I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time.”Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram
He explained that this was because more and more users chose to share and view videos more than anything else.
Another issue he addressed was that of recommendations. A large number of users have been complaining about seeing irrelevant things in their recommendations tab.
“If you’re seeing things in your Feed that are recommendations that you’re not interested in, that means that we’re doing a bad job ranking,” he added.Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram
He ended his video by saying “The world is changing quickly, and we have to change along with it.”
Users’ Feedback
Several users have reacted to the video, including model Chrissy Teigen, who has spoken about the specific issue that users face. Others have also expressed how the platform can be improved, how the company should listen to its users more and restore its original versions. The most common complaint is about how video content is pushed so much that users cannot see their friend’s photo posts at all.
Here are some suggestions given by users:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.