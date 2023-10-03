Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro To Be Launched Tomorrow; Check Design & Specs Here

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Google is all set to introduce the Pixel 8 series globally and the company is launching the new series tomorrow, on 4 October 2023. The new Google 8 series will also be available in India. The series includes two smartphones- Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These phones will come as successors to the Pixel 7 series from last year. The latest Pixel phones are expected to come with a Tensor G3 chipset and triple camera sensors on the back. Before the launch of the Google 8 series, let's have a look at the launch date and time, pre-order details, design and specifications of the series.

Google Pixel 8 Series: Launch Date & Time

The Google 8 series is expected to be launched in India at the ‘Made by Google’ event that is scheduled for 4 October 2023 at 7:30 PM IST. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and on the Google Store website. 

Google Pixel 8 Series: Expected Price In India

Google has not yet announced the official price of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in India but global costs have recently been leaked online. The Pixel 8 is expected to start at $699 (roughly around Rs 58,097), while the Pixel 8 Pro would be around $899 (roughly around Rs 74,720).

The upcoming Pixel phones will be available for pre-orders from 5 October 2023 which is just a day after the phones will make their debut globally. The new Pixel models will be available exclusively via Flipkart

Google Pixel 8 Series: Design, Features & Specifications

  • The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro almost have identical design except for the types and numbers of cameras. The Google Pixel 8 has a 50MP wide camera and12MP ultrawide camera while Google Pixel 8 pro has a 50MP wide camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera with Super Rez Zoom up to 30x

  • Both phones may come with slim bezels and a punch-hole notch design.

  • As per the leaked specs, the Google Pixel 8 might have a 6.17-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 120HZ refresh rate and 2400x1080 pixel resolution while Pixel 8 Pro might have a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 3120x1440 pixel resolution.

  • Both phones have a center-positioned punch-hole cutout with the selfie shooter, symmetrical bezels, and flat edges. Both will run on Android 14

  • The volume rocker and power buttons of both Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are on the right edge.

  • As per the rumors, both phones might be different from the back

  • The Pixel 8 is expected to be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose colors while the Pixel 8 Pro will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay colors.

  • Google Pixel 8 will come with the 4,575mAh battery, 27W fast charging, and 18W wireless charging while Pixel 8 pro will come with 5,050mAh battery, 30W fast charging and 23W wireless charging

  • Both the phones have same connectivity options of 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC

Topics:  Google Pixel 

