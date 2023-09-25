Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 Launch in China Today, 25 September: Design & Specs Here

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 is scheduled to launch today, Monday, 25 September 2023, during the company's Autumn 2023 event. It is important to note that the launch date of the table was confirmed earlier. The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 debut was confirmed via the Chinese social media platform Weibo. A teaser poster was launched which showed a glimpse of the design and a few features of the device. One should note the latest details available online.
The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 is confirmed to be equipped with NearLink StarLight connectivity support. The official teaser poster also suggests that the tablet will flaunt a narrow bezel around the screen. To know more about the specifications and the price range of the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2, you must go through the details after the launch takes place today.
Here is everything you must know about the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2. Go through the specifications, design, and other details before the confirmed features are revealed during the launch on 25 September.
Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2: Design
Huawei had shared a teaser poster earlier which revealed the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 will be equipped with the largest display among tablets launched by the company. It also revealed that the table will make its debut today, Monday, 25 September, during the Autumn 2023 flagship product launch event.
The device is teased to flaunt narrow bezels around the display with curved edges in every corner. It is confirmed to be equipped with a Stylus pen and NearLink StarLight connectivity support.
One should note that the NearLink StarLight logo can be viewed on the teaser poster.
It is a short-range wireless technology that includes both, Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi.
Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2: Specifications
According to a report by Gizmochina, the upcoming Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 could provide support for wireless charging. It is also likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup paired with an ultra-wide lens.
The report also states that the tablet could showcase 3D face recognition, face payment, and air gesture support. It is likely to be supported by a Kirin 9000s chipset.
Earlier in 2023, Huawei revealed the MatePad 11 (2023) in China. It also launched the Huawei Mate X3 and the Huawei Ultimate Watch. To know more about the MatePad Pro 13.2, you have to wait for the specifications after the launch on Monday.
