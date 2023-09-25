Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 Launch in China Today, 25 September: Design & Specs Here

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 is scheduled to launch today, Monday, 25 September 2023, during the company's Autumn 2023 event. It is important to note that the launch date of the table was confirmed earlier. The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 debut was confirmed via the Chinese social media platform Weibo. A teaser poster was launched which showed a glimpse of the design and a few features of the device. One should note the latest details available online.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 is confirmed to be equipped with NearLink StarLight connectivity support. The official teaser poster also suggests that the tablet will flaunt a narrow bezel around the screen. To know more about the specifications and the price range of the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2, you must go through the details after the launch takes place today.