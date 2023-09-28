Vivo V29 Pro Launch Date in India: Features, Specs, and Price of V29 Series

Vivo V29 Pro launch date in India has been confirmed by the company. The smartphone will be unveiled in the country on Wednesday, 4 October 2023 at 12 pm.

Once the Vivo V29 Pro is launched in India, it will be available for sale on Flipkart, the official website of the company, and offline retail stores.

As per the official teasers and promos shared by Vivo on its official website and social media, two handsets will be revealed under the Vivo V29 Series including Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro. The series includes two more smartphones -- V29 Lite and V29e. There are no details available yet about the launch of V29 Lite; however, V29e is already available in India, and was launched on 28 August 2023.