Cabinet Clears Much-Awaited Digital Personal Data Protection Bill: Report

The bill was first introduced in November 2022 and went through several rounds of public consultation.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 5 July, gave its approval to the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, according to a report by CNBC Awaaz.

The bill was first introduced in November 2022 and went through several rounds of public consultation. Following this, a second draft of the bill was prepared and was debated through inter-ministerial discussions.

The bill pertains to and will have jurisdiction over the processing of digital personal data in the country.

