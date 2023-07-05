Cabinet Clears Much-Awaited Digital Personal Data Protection Bill: Report

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 5 July, gave its approval to the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, according to a report by CNBC Awaaz.
The bill was first introduced in November 2022 and went through several rounds of public consultation. Following this, a second draft of the bill was prepared and was debated through inter-ministerial discussions.
The bill pertains to and will have jurisdiction over the processing of digital personal data in the country.
