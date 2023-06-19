CoWIN Breach: What Makes India's Health Data an Easy Target for Bad Actors?

The pandemic saw a number of digitisation policies being rolled out in the health sector; the most notable one being the National Digital Health Mission (or NDHM, later re-branded as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission).

Mobile phone apps and web portals launched by the central and state governments during the pandemic are also examples of this health digitisation push. The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations also saw the deployment of the CoWIN platform.

Initially, it was mandatory for individuals to register on CoWIN to get an appointment for vaccination, and there was no option for walk-in-registration or to book an appointment. But, the Centre subsequently modified this rule and walk-in appointments and registrations on CoWIN became permissible from June 2021.