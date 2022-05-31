Why Starlink Scares China: Researchers Pitch Plan To 'Destroy' SpaceX Satellites

Starlink is SpaceX's satellite internet constellation, which aims to provide low-cost internet to remote locations. The service, the largest of its kind, already has 2,146 satellites in low Earth orbit.

SpaceX hopes to have as many as 12,000 satellites in its Starlink constellation in the next five years and eventually build up to 42,000.

The company says that while most satellite internet services come from single geostationary satellites that orbit the planet at about 35,000 km, Starlink satellites orbit much closer to Earth, at about 550 km, reducing signal latency.

Though satellite internet is typically slower than traditional broadband, it's advantage lies in the fact that it can be easily accessed, even in remote locations which do not have cable or cellular towers.